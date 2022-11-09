Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Europe

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, and think tanks all over the world as well as to seek more support for Tibet’s cause, a delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang, Tenpa Yarphel, and Wangdue Dorjee is visiting Europe from 13th November to 1st December 2022.

After leaving India on 13th Nov, the Tibetan parliamentary delegation will be visiting the Czech Republic from 13th to 18th Nov, Lithuania from 19th to 22nd Nov, Sweden from 23rd to 26th Nov, and the Netherlands from 27th Nov to 1st December. This visitation program has been organized by the International Campaign for Tibet.