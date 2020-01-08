Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Taiwan

Dharamshala:As per the program of 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, think tanks and officials all over the world as well as to garner more support for the cause of Tibet, a delegation representing the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile consisting of Parliamentarians Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Serta Tsultrim, Yangchen Dolkar and Lobsang Choejor is officially going to visit Taiwan from 10 to 17 January 2020.

The delegation members are scheduled to depart from Delhi on the midnight of 9 January 2020 and will return back to India on 18 January 2020.