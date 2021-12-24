Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign concludes meeting Chairperson of Standing Committee on External Affairs and other dignitaries

New Delhi: The Tibet advocacy campaign undertaken by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the capital was successfully concluded on 23rd December 2021. During this ten-day campaign, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso has reached out to 39 Indian Ministers and Parliament members of major political parties, and 9 foreign ambassadors and officials.

On the final two days of the 10-day campaign, the Parliamentary delegates soliciting support for Tibet’s issue met with Shri Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Sabha member from Bihar; Smt. Dola Sen, Raj Sabha member from West Bengal; and Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan and Chairperson of Standing Committee on External Affairs.

The delegation members during the Tibet Advocacy campaign solicited support for the revival of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet and apprised on the following five points.