Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign Underway in Europe

Brussels: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Dorjee Tseten commenced their official visit to Europe beginning with Belgium.

Upon their arrival at Brussels on 28th June 2023, the parliamentary delegation was received by representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang and staff of Bureau du Tibet, president and executive committee members of Tibetan association, and representatives of the Tibetan NGOs.

On the same day, the delegates called upon MEP Tomáš Zdechovský from Czech Republic and apprised him of the situations of human rights and religious freedom in Tibet. The MEP was also briefed on the historical status of Tibet’s independence and on the middle way policy of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The parliamentary delegation appealed to the MEP to raise the issue of Tibet-China conflict in the European Parliament and to adopt resolutions on Tibet. The MPs reiterated the need of appointing a special coordinator for the Tibet issue in the European Union.

MEP Tomáš Zdechovský affirmed his support to the Tibetan freedom movement and assured doing his best garnering support from other relevant governments as well.

The Tibetan delegates also visited an exhibition on environment organized by one of the MEPs where they presented some Tibet related documents and books.

The delegation will continue their Tibet advocacy in Belgium until July 2nd.