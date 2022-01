Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its formation, Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee are officially visiting India’s North Eastern Tibetan settlement and scattered communities of Tezu Dhargyaling, Tuting, Mao Choepheling, and Itanagar from 27th December 2021 to 11th January 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Delhi today and return to Dharamsala on 11th January 2022.