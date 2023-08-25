Tibetan Parliament’s Delegation Attends Democratic Peer Exchange Conference in Europe

Dharamshala: A delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile consisting of parliamentarians Geshe Ngaba Gangri and Dr. Rigzin Lhundup and staff of the parliamentary secretariat Tenzin Choeying and Tenzin Sherap took part in a global democratic peer exchange conference from 19th to 22nd August 2023 in Europe.

Attended by prominent leaders and representatives from nine different countries from across the world, the conference provided an opportunity for different parties of distinct backgrounds from various countries and cultures to exchange experiences and perspectives on numerous common issues including challenges and opportunities in a democracy.

The delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had the opportunity of highlighting Tibet’s pressing issues of repression under the Chinese communist government including human rights violations, mass DNA collection drive, colonial boarding schools, etc.

Speaking on the historical background of Tibet and its status now, the delegates also shed light on the evolution of democracy in exile, especially on the establishment of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and its functioning.