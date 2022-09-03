Tibetan struggle is inspiring and encouraging, says US Senator Jon Ossoff during his visit to Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: US delegation led by Senator Jon Ossoff paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. The delegation was received by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang led members of the Standing Committee and Parliamentary Secretariat staff. Members of the delegation were introduced to the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and issues concerning Tibet and Tibetans.

After taking a tour of the parliament hall and being briefed on the composition and functioning of the parliament, the Senator-led delegation members had extensive interaction with the Deputy Speaker and members of the Standing Committee members at the Standing Committee’s hall.

Welcoming the Senator, the Deputy Speaker explained that the senator’s visit sends a strong message to the international community as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people, and engagement with the CTA is necessary for resolving Tibet’s issue.

Speaking on the Tibet outreach programs undertaken by the Tibetan parliament, she explained that their ultimate objective of resolving the issue of Tibet remains the same despite having some internal disagreement which is in fact one of the essentials in a functioning democracy, and added “We agree to disagree’’.

“For over 60 years, we have been alerting the world about the treacherousness of China which eventually become evident with the advent of Wuhan-originated Covid-19,” she said while speaking on the systemic and scrutinized policies of China that are overlooking the identity of Tibetan by disregarding its distinct language, culture, and religion. Explaining how 157 Tibetans have self-immolated protesting China and its human rights violations and environmental destruction, the Deputy Speaker added that the global climate crisis can be fixed only if we fix the environmental destruction happening at the roof of the world that is Tibet.

Urging the senator to voice his support for Tibet’s issue, she spoke on China’s attempt to control the reincarnation process of Tibetan lamas including His Holiness the Dalai Lama to legitimize their illegal occupation of Tibet, by imposing restrictions on the reincarnation process China plans to rule over the emotional sphere of Tibetans after ruling their territorial sphere. She further claimed that the world must stop China’s illegality and unacceptable imperiousness in the interest of the world.

She then spoke about the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT) held in Washington DC and the congressional hearing on Tibet in the U.S Capitol by Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC).

While senator Jon expressed his joy over witnessing the courage of Tibetans in their effort to sustain a government in exile and informed the Tibetan parliamentarians of his audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier today. He explained the objective of the delegation’s visit is to understand how Tibetans are keeping alive the flame of the Tibetan struggle in exile which he said is inspiring and encouraging.

Many other issues concerning Tibet and Tibetans were discussed during the delegation’s interaction with the members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan parliament. Finally, the senator was presented with a memento and the delegates were presented with Tibet-related publications by the Deputy Speaker.