TPiE Speaker and Deputy Speaker partake in flag-off of Indo-Tibet Bike Rally

Dharamshala: ‘The Indo-Tibet Bike rally to expose China’ consisting of 50 bikers from Dharamsala, Kullu Manali, Dekyiling (Dehradun), Poanta Sahib, Bir, Delhi, and Rohtang began their bike rally, organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, to Kinnaur Indo-Tibet border from McLeod Ganj today at 9:45 am.

Speaker Pema Jungney and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile partook in the opening of the motorbike rally as special guests. The Chief Guest was Shri Kishan Kapoor, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kangra and Chamba. President and executive members of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Heads of the Tibetan NGOs, and the general public were also present there.

President of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Mr Gonpo Dhunduop, in his opening remark explained the significance of 50 bikers in this motorbike rally to commemorate 50 years of existence of the Tibetan Youth Congress and their resistance and resilience. They were accompanied by medical personnels, bike mechanics, and others making it 65 individuals. Mr. Gonpo also spoke on the objective of this motorbike rally.

Thereafter Shri Kishan Kapoor, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kangra and Chamba, in his address lauded the Tibetan youths for organizing this significant motorbike rally which sends an important message to China. The Chief Guest further spoke on the anti-Chinese government sentiments rising around the world as a consequence of the troubles caused by the Wuhan originated COVID-19 Pandemic. Speaking on the changing policy of Indian government on Tibet, he said that the expansionist policy of Chinese government will never succeed in India as the new India of 2020 is different from the India of 1962.

Speaking on Chinese government’s atrocities in Tibet, the MP said, “Tibet belongs to Tibetans and Tibet’s issue will be resolved freeing Tibetans in Tibet from the ongoing atrocities.” The MP also called on the central government of India to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award on His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration has been based in Himachal Pradesh for 61 years.

After that the Chief Guest, the Special guests and others presented the participants of the bike rally with Tibetan traditional scarves and then the ‘Indo-Tibet Bike rally to expose China’ embarked on its way to Kinnaur, Indo-Tibet border.

With three prime objectives, the motorbike rally from 18-23 November aims to bring the attention of the general public on the problems caused by the COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China and urged everyone to stop buying Chinese products. Secondly to appeal Indian government to revise its policy on Tibet and support Free Tibet movement against China’s expansionist policy and for India’s security as security issues of India with regard to China’s encroachment of Indian territory has arised only after China’s illegal occupation of Tibet. Finally to seek justice for Lhamo from Driru, Tibet, who was murdered in a Chinese prison after an arbitrary detention and to call for immediate release of Lhundup Dakpa who was arrested for singing a song and of all other political prisoners.