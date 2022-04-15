TPiE Standing Committee members attend Himachal Day celebration in Dharamsala

Dharamsala: Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, attended the official celebration of Himachal Day earlier today at Police Ground, Dharamsala.

On this day in 1948, Himachal Pradesh was created as a province of India and hence celebrated every year as Himachal Day.

The celebration was also graced by the Chief Guest Smt. Sarveen Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Himachal Pradesh, and other guests including Shri Vishal Nehria, MLA Dharamsala, and other dignitaries of the Kangra district.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by the Chief Guest, followed by a parade procession by the police contingent, the Chief Guest’s address, and concluded with presentations of vibrant cultural performances by the local Indians.