Transition in the Members of the Standing Committee of the TPiE

Fifth Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile with the Transition in its Members today



Dharamsala : Today the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members for its Fifth Standing Committee from Dhotoe, and Domey provinces as the new Standing Committee commenced with the respective allocation of the members into different sections and responsibilities.

Members of the Fourth Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Ms Youdon Aukatsang from Dhotoe province is replaced by Mr Serta Tsultrim and Ms Tsering Lhamo from Dhomey province is replaced by Mr Lobsang Choejor, while the rest of the members of the Fifth Standing Committee remained same in the new committee.

At 10:30 am in the Library cum Conference Hall, the new members of the fifth Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Pema Jungney.

As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation, the newly commenced Standing Committee members were allocated into the respective three sections for the duration of one year from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 as follows:

I. Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance):

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi

II. Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Geshe Monlam Tharchin Serta Tsultrim Tenpa Yarphel Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa Lobsang Choejor

III. Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):