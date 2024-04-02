Transition in the Members of the Standing Committee of TPiE

Dharamshala, 2nd April 2024: Today the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members for its third Standing Committee from Tibetan Buddhist schools of Sakya and Gelug with the allocation of the new members into different sections and responsibilities.

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten from Geluk school of Tibetan Buddhism and Parliament Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen from Sakya school of Tibetan Buddhism have joined the Standing Committee as its new members, while the rest of the members of the Standing Committee remained the same.

In the Library cum Standing Committee Hall, the new members of the third Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and the rest of the Standing Committee.

As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation under the Rules and Regulation of Central Tibetan Administration, the newly commenced Standing Committee members were allocated into the respective three sections. The tenure of the third Stand Committee is from October 9, 2023 to October 8, 2024:

Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance) :

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong

Chabsi Deytsen (Political) :

Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi

Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration):