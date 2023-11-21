USAID Delegation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Anjali Kaur, USAID Asia Bureau’s Deputy Assistant Administrator, led delegation visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on 20th November 2023.

The Speaker spoke of the USAID’s contribution in the preservation of Tibet’s culture, language, religion, and looking into the welfare of Tibetan diaspora which he said has been monumental especially for the monastery based programs in India.

Further speaking on the significance of donor’s funding for the Tibetan diaspora to sustain in exile, the Speaker explained the whole process of proposing and sanctioning of the CTA’s budget and its high transparency.

The Deputy Speaker thanked USAID as one of the longest serving partners of the CTA for their valuable contribution to the thriving Tibetan diaspora and explained CTA’s prioritizing of the budget to benefit the most vulnerable ones.

She further informed the USAID delegation that their contribution has been fully implemented at the grassroot levels of the Tibetan community and has provided significantly fruitful results.

The Deputy Speaker also briefed them on the programs of TPiE including citizen engagement, public outreach, Local Tibetan Assembly workshops, World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet, and others.

Thereafter, they discussed the Tibetan parliament’s future programs and agenda and the delegates were presented with a TPiE strategic plan for them to have a better understanding.