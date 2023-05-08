Workshop for Nepal Local Tibetan Assemblies concludes

Siliguri, West Bengal: A five-day workshop organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on strengthening democracy at the grass root level for the Local Tibetan Assemblies and Settlement Officers of Nepal’s Tashiling, Tashi Palkhiel, Jwalakhel, Gyal-Phak, Sha-Wa-Ra, Choejor, and Lodrik Tibetan settlements concluded today on the 8th of May in Salugara, West Bengal.

First two days of the workshop focused on teaching parliamentary procedures and budget rules to the registered participants by the resource persons while the third day of the workshop was dedicated to the preparation of mock sessions to be held on the last two days of the workshop.

Enacting like a real Local Tibetan Assembly, the mock session began following proper parliamentary procedures and mandates. It started with the singing of the Tibetan National Anthem, the Chairperson’s commencement announcement, and commencement speech. The two-day mock session was presided over alternately by the LTA Chairpersons and LTA members of the previously mentioned settlements.

Under the observation of the two resource persons, participants participated actively in tabling solidarity resolutions, obituary references, starred questions, calling attention motion, annual reports, budget speech, legislative amendments, private member’s bill, and other documents related to the budget session and general session.

The resource persons intervened between the sessions to provide necessary suggestions to improve the proceedings of the mock session.

A closing ceremony was held on the final day of the workshop with TSO Tashi Dorjee of Lodrik delivering welcome address, parliamentarians sharing their views, and LTA Chair Tseten Dhakpa delivering vote of thanks.

Claiming to have learned details of the parliamentary and budget rules and regulations in this five-day workshop, TSO Tashi Dorjee assured conveying the information to other LTA members of Nepal who could not attend the workshop and extended gratitude to the Parliamentary Secretariat and especially to the members of the Parliament.

Parliamentarian Juchen Kunchok Chodon shared her observation and gave feedback on improving the future assembly proceedings. They applauded the workshop attendees for their active participation and at the same time reiterated the importance of sticking to the rules and regulations learned at the workshop by bringing them to actual practice.

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel lauded the participants’ active involvement during the workshop, especially at the mock session, and asked them work diligently and sincerely for the welfare of the general public and for the common cause of Tibet.

The workshop on Strengthening Democracy at the grass root level to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly was successfully concluded with participants expressing their appreciation for organizing the workshop and urging for similar workshops in the future.

This is the fifth LTA workshop organized by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile since its constitution with previous LTA workshops held at Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Phuntsokling (Odisha), Sonamling (Ladakh UT), and Gangtok (Sikkim) respectively.

The LTA workshops are aimed to strengthen democracy at the grass root level by imparting the participants with detailed information of the Central Tibetan Administrative, the Budget Policy, proceeding of the Parliamentary session, and others and most importantly to imbibe them with the capabilities to understand and raise issues concerning the general public, to make informed decisions and to hold public offices accountable.

This workshop is funded by the USAID and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).