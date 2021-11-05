Workshop on Strengthening of Democracy at Grass root level to the Members of Dharamsala Local Tibetan Assembly Concludes Today.

Dharamsala: A five-day workshop organized by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on strengthening democracy at grass root level to the members of Dharamsala Local Tibetan Assembly from 1-5 November, 2021 successfully concluded today.

First two days of the workshop focused on teaching Parliamentary procedures to the registered participants from Dharamsala by the resource persons Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering and Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim. The third day of the workshop was dedicated for the preparation of mock sessions to be held on the last two days of the workshop.

Participants were exuberant to enact the workshop like a real Local Assembly session and participated actively in preparing starred questions, solidarity resolution, obituary reference, legislative amendments and other documents related to budget for the mock session.

Following proper parliamentary procedure and mandates, the mock session started with the serving of Tibetan ceremonial sweetened rice and butter tea, followed by singing of the Tibetan National Anthem, Chairman’s commencement announcement and commencement speech. The two-day mock session was presided by the LTA Chair Dawa Tsering, acting Speakers Samten Lhundup, and Lobsang Tsering.

From tabling of resolutions to putting up starred questions, the two day mock session under the observation of two resource persons was held with active participation from the attendees. The resource persons intervened between the sessions to provide necessary suggestions to improve the Assembly proceedings.

After a brief closing ceremony, the workshop on Strengthening of Democracy at grass root level to the Members of Dharamsala Local Tibetan Assembly was successfully concluded today with participants expressing their appreciation for organising the workshop.

The Deputy Speaker in the closing ceremony applauded the workshop attendees for their active participation and attention and at the same time informed them of considering their suggestion of incorporating small video clips of TPIE sessions on putting starred questions, tabling resolutions, and others in future workshops. Appreciating the enactment of the mock session like a real LTA session, the Deputy Speaker encouraged participants to learn and acquire as much knowledge as possible at any age.

While Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim lauded the improvement that can be seen in the proceedings of the mock session after receiving the workshop instruction. To some request made by the participants on varied issues of Dharamsala, the Parliamentarian briefed them of the upcoming TPIE visitation program during which they can apprise any related concerns.

This workshop aims at strengthening democracy at the grass root level by imparting the participants with detailed information on Central Tibetan Administrative, Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile, Budget Policy, proceeding of the Parliamentary session, and others with an effort to imbibe them with the capabilities to understand and raise issues concerning the general public, to make informed decisions and to hold public offices accountable.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering providing necessary suggestions to the proceedings of the LTA mock session.